Thunder's Steven Adams: Dominates in easy victory
Adams totaled 25 points (12-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-5 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 148-124 victory over the Cavaliers.
Adams dominated from the onset, having his way with the Cleveland interior defense. He scored 10 points in the first 5 minutes of play and the Cavs basically had no answer. He continues to have a career season with basically no competition for minutes on a nightly basis. Had this game been even moderately close, he could have finished with an even better line.
