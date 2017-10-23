Thunder's Steven Adams: Dominates inside with double-double in loss

Adams posted 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, a steal and two blocked shots across 34 minutes in Sunday's 115-113 loss to the Timberwolves.

Over the past three games, Adams has quietly placed himself fifth in the league in field goal percentage and ninth in the league in total blocked shots. His huge stat lines are quite remarkable when you consider the influx of talent surrounding him, but Adams could very well emerge as one of the league's best fantasy values at center. If you're looking for depth, Adams may still be around in shallower leagues and should be a bargain in DFS moving forward.