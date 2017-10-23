Thunder's Steven Adams: Dominates inside with double-double in loss
Adams posted 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, a steal and two blocked shots across 34 minutes in Sunday's 115-113 loss to the Timberwolves.
Over the past three games, Adams has quietly placed himself fifth in the league in field goal percentage and ninth in the league in total blocked shots. His huge stat lines are quite remarkable when you consider the influx of talent surrounding him, but Adams could very well emerge as one of the league's best fantasy values at center. If you're looking for depth, Adams may still be around in shallower leagues and should be a bargain in DFS moving forward.
More News
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Dominates on defense Thursday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Solid stat line in preseason finale•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Full participant Thursday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Injures back Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores 18 points in Game 4 loss•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Collects double-double Saturday•
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...