Thunder's Steven Adams: Dominates on defense Thursday
Adams collected 12 points (5-5 FG, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, five steals, three blocks and one assist across 30 minutes during Thursday's 105-84 win over the Knicks.
Adams didn't record a five-steal game all of last season and collected just seven games with at least three blocks. So, Thursday's game was certainly an outlier in that respect. Other than that, he had a relatively normal outing. In 2016-17, he posted 11.3 points (57.1 percent shooting) and 7.7 rebounds per contest.
