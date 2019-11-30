Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-double in 24 minutes

Adams accumulated 14 points (7-11 FG), 12 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 24 minutes during Friday's 109-104 win over the Pelicans.

Adams has logged a double-double in two of the last three games, but he still split time with Nerlens Noel in this one. Adams remains a double-double threat on a nightly basis, but he has earned at least 30 minutes just once through 15 appearances, this after averaging a career-high 33.4 minutes in 2018-19.