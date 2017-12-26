Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-double in Christmas Day win

Adams scored 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, three blocks and a steal in 39 minutes during Monday's 112-107 win over the Rockets.

It was Adams' 11th double-double of the season, leaving him just five shy of his previous career high, while the three blocks tied the season high he established in OKC's opener. Even with the trio of Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony dominating the ball, Adams is still on pace for a career-best campaign, averaging 13.7 points, 8.9 boards, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.