Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-double in Friday's win
Adams scored 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, five blocks, three steals and an assist in 38 minutes during Friday's 121-113 win over the Clippers.
While his defensive numbers stand out, Adams was just as impressive at the other end of the court while contending with DeAndre Jordan, as 10 of his boards came on the offensive glass. Adams now has 24 double-doubles on the season, and unless the hip bruise he's playing through gets aggravated, he should continue to post strong numbers down the stretch.
