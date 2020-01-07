Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-double in loss
Adams provided 24 points (9-14 FG, 6-8 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and a steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 120-113 loss to the 76ers.
Adams has logged three double-doubles in his past four games, bringing his season total up to 14. Adams had a rare scoring outburst, as he's only reached the 20 point mark in two of his past 15 contests. Regardless of how many points he scores, the big man remains a reliable and steady fantasy option due to his prowess on the boards.
