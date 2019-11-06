Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-double in Tuesday's win

Adams amassed 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one block in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 102-94 win over the Magic.

Adams returned to the lineup following a two-game absence with a bruised knee and recorded his first double-double through five appearances. While Adams has reached double figures in rebounding in every tilt thus far this season, this is his first double-digit scoring effort, though perhaps playing alongside several strong playmakers in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chris Paul and Danilo Gallinari will result in better scoring numbers from Adams going forward.