Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-double in win over Pacers
Adams scored 25 points (11-14 FG, 3-6 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 107-99 win over the Pacers.
It's the big man's 27th double-double of the season, putting him just one back of tying last year's career high, while the 25 points was his best scoring performance since he dropped 26 on Nuggets on Dec. 14. Adams had struggled in his prior three games, managing a total of 15 points and 20 boards, but his seven steals and six blocks during that semi-slump kept his fantasy value afloat while highlighting his versatility.
