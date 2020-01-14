Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-double vs. T-Wolves

Adams had 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 boards, five assists, three blocks, and one steal in 29 minutes of a 117-104 win against Minnesota on Monday.

Adams filled the box score while recording his fourth double-double of the last six games. The points and rebounding combination is solid, but his affecting the game by altering shots and facilitating the ball to teammates gave him one of his better all-around games.