Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-doubles again in victory
Adams accumulated 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Thursday's 123-118 win over the Pelicans.
One game after going for a double-double with four steals, two assists and a block (not to mention making both of his free-throw attempts), Adams double-doubled once more, adding in three blocks and even a three. The 26-year old's fantasy value has steadily declined over the last couple of seasons. One upside, however, is that Adams' 2.6 assists per game are a career-high, which is interesting considering that the Thunder play some guard-heavy lineups. However, his points per game are as low as they've been in three years, and he hasn't shown the ability to take the next step. At this point, Adams is what he is, but he remains relevant in standard leagues as a player who will provide strong rebounds and field-goal percentage, and decent blocks.
More News
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...