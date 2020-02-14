Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-doubles again in victory

Adams accumulated 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Thursday's 123-118 win over the Pelicans.

One game after going for a double-double with four steals, two assists and a block (not to mention making both of his free-throw attempts), Adams double-doubled once more, adding in three blocks and even a three. The 26-year old's fantasy value has steadily declined over the last couple of seasons. One upside, however, is that Adams' 2.6 assists per game are a career-high, which is interesting considering that the Thunder play some guard-heavy lineups. However, his points per game are as low as they've been in three years, and he hasn't shown the ability to take the next step. At this point, Adams is what he is, but he remains relevant in standard leagues as a player who will provide strong rebounds and field-goal percentage, and decent blocks.