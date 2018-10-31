Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-doubles despite calf issues

Adams (calf) registered 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block across 38 minutes in the Thunder's 128-110 win over the Clippers on Tuesday.

The big man looked to be completely unencumbered by the calf issues that had him listed as questionable prior to the contest, as he actually logged a team-high amount of minutes. Adams now has four double-doubles in the five games he's played thus far this season, leading to career-best averages of 14.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals across 34.6 minutes. While Russell Westbrook's absence over the first two games helped explain some of Adams' elevated usage in those contests, it's certainly encouraging from a fantasy perspective to see he's been able to sustain it even after the All-Star guard's return to action.