Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-doubles despite calf issues
Adams (calf) registered 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block across 38 minutes in the Thunder's 128-110 win over the Clippers on Tuesday.
The big man looked to be completely unencumbered by the calf issues that had him listed as questionable prior to the contest, as he actually logged a team-high amount of minutes. Adams now has four double-doubles in the five games he's played thus far this season, leading to career-best averages of 14.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals across 34.6 minutes. While Russell Westbrook's absence over the first two games helped explain some of Adams' elevated usage in those contests, it's certainly encouraging from a fantasy perspective to see he's been able to sustain it even after the All-Star guard's return to action.
More News
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...