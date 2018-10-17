Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-doubles despite injury woes
Adams (back) churned out 17 points (6-12 FG, 5-8 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 36 minutes in the Thunder's 108-100 loss to the Warriors on Tuesday.
The big man fought through the lower back stiffness that had been plaguing him to take the court and log the second-highest allotment of minutes behind Paul George. Adams turned in an admirable performance, posting a team-high number of rebounds and serving as the ideal scoring complement to George and Dennis Schroder. With Russell Westbrook (knee) potentially set to miss the first few games of the season, Adams, who averaged a career-high 13.9 points in the 2017-18 campaign, could continue taking on increased offensive responsibility.
More News
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Cleared to play•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Remains game-time call•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-doubles in win over T'Wolves•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Finally double-doubles in series finale•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...