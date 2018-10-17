Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-doubles despite injury woes

Adams (back) churned out 17 points (6-12 FG, 5-8 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 36 minutes in the Thunder's 108-100 loss to the Warriors on Tuesday.

The big man fought through the lower back stiffness that had been plaguing him to take the court and log the second-highest allotment of minutes behind Paul George. Adams turned in an admirable performance, posting a team-high number of rebounds and serving as the ideal scoring complement to George and Dennis Schroder. With Russell Westbrook (knee) potentially set to miss the first few games of the season, Adams, who averaged a career-high 13.9 points in the 2017-18 campaign, could continue taking on increased offensive responsibility.