Thunder's Steven Adams: Double doubles in easy win
Adams finished with 19 points (9-12 FG, 1-4 FT), one assist, one steal, and one block in 21 minutes during Thursday's 110-84 preseason victory over the New Zealand Breakers.
Adams dominated his countrymen, doing all of his damage in just 21 minutes. The game was well in hand early and Adams was a primary reason for that. He led the team in scoring and rebounding, continuing to build towards what could be a very nice season. He did shoot just 1-of-4 from the free-throw line and that continues to be a glaring flaw in his fantasy game. If you are punting that category, Adams is a mid-round player in most h2h formats.
