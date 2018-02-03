Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-doubles in loss

Adams finished with 23 points (8-13 FG, 7-10 FT), 12 rebounds and two blocks in 38 minutes during Friday's 114-100 loss to the Pelicans.

Adams offensive rebounding was on full display Friday as he almost single-handedly kept the Thunder in the game late. In a matchup with Anthony Davis, he was more than able to hold his own, finishing with his ninth double-double in the last 11 games. He is cleaning the glass with much more gusto than last season and this has resulted in his average increasing by almost two per game.