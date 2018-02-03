Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-doubles in loss
Adams finished with 23 points (8-13 FG, 7-10 FT), 12 rebounds and two blocks in 38 minutes during Friday's 114-100 loss to the Pelicans.
Adams offensive rebounding was on full display Friday as he almost single-handedly kept the Thunder in the game late. In a matchup with Anthony Davis, he was more than able to hold his own, finishing with his ninth double-double in the last 11 games. He is cleaning the glass with much more gusto than last season and this has resulted in his average increasing by almost two per game.
More News
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Picks up second straight double-double•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-doubles Sunday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores 13 points Friday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Dominates in easy victory•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Notches double-double against Lakers•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Contributes 18 points in 23 minutes•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.