Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-doubles in loss
Adams finished with 10 points (5-6 FG, 0-2 FT), 12 rebounds three assists, two blocks and a steal over 25 minutes in the Thunder's loss to the Heat on Monday.
Adams came up with a double-double in Monday's loss, adding some quality stats across the board. His performance wasn't far off of his season averages of 14.3 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. He's always a double-double threat, though his upside is capped by his limited scoring capabilities.
