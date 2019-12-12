Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-doubles in narrow loss

Adams had 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 94-93 loss to the Kings.

Adams form reversal continued Wednesday in what was a devastating loss for the Thunder. Adams appears locked right around the 28 minutes range. Moving forward, this should certainly be adequate for Adams to flirt with top-60 numbers. There is always a chance Adams is part of a trade in the future but until then he needs to on a roster in all 12-team leagues.