Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-doubles in Tuesday's win

Adams posted 14 points (7-9 FG, 0-3 FT), 10 rebounds and three steals across 26 minutes in Tuesday's 125-105 win over the Warriors.

Adams was the ideal complement to star teammates Russell Westbrook and Paul George, turning in a near-perfect performance from the field while hauling in a game-high amount of rebounds. The big man continues to be a solid and consistent source of offense in addition to his strong work on the glass, as he's now rattled off eight straight double-digit scoring efforts, with five of those performances also qualifying as double-doubles. The 24-year-old has also racked up a whopping eight steals over the last two games, and with Carmelo Anthony potentially set to miss some time with an ankle injury, Adams' scoring responsibility could see another uptick in the immediate future.