Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-doubles in victory
Adams had 24 points (9-13 FG, 6-11 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 105-99 victory over the Heat.
Adams dominated inside once again, taking advantage of the Whiteside-less Heat. He continues to be one of the most underrated big men in both fantasy and reality. He is a major reason the Thunder have been able to turn their season around and barring any injuries, should be set for a strong finish to the regular season.
More News
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores 25 points in 33 minutes•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-double in Friday's win•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Limited Thursday, uncertain for Friday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Out Tuesday vs. Hawks•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...