Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-doubles in victory

Adams had 24 points (9-13 FG, 6-11 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 105-99 victory over the Heat.

Adams dominated inside once again, taking advantage of the Whiteside-less Heat. He continues to be one of the most underrated big men in both fantasy and reality. He is a major reason the Thunder have been able to turn their season around and barring any injuries, should be set for a strong finish to the regular season.