Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-doubles in win over T'Wolves

Adams totaled 14 points (7-11 FG) and 13 rebounds in 25 minutes of action in a 113-101 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

This was easily Adams best game of the preseason, as he abused the defensively-inept Karl-Anthony Towns. What's especially encouraging is the fact that Adams posted this double-double in Nerlens Noel's best game of the preseason, as these two make for one of the best center combos in the league. Double-doubles will be a constant for Adams all season long and that makes him a reliable top-50 pick in fantasy drafts.