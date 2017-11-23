Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-doubles in win over Warriors
Adams generated 14 points (4-8 FG, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 108-91 win over the Warriors.
Despite getting overshadowed nightly by the prolific trio of Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony, the 24-year-old center continues to offer impressive complementary production. Adams has three straight double-digit scoring efforts and also accomplished the feat in six of his previous nine contests. Even while sharing the floor with his high-usage teammates, Adams is averaging career bests in points (12.9 points) and shooting (65.8 percent) while also establishing a new high-water mark in rebounds (8.2).
