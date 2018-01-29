Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-doubles Sunday

Adams posted 20 points (10-11 FG), 13 rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes in Sunday's 122-112 victory over the 76ers.

It was a modest stat line from Adams, who didn't make it to the charity stripe, but simply did his job under the rim, snagging rebounds left and right and almost not missing a shot on the night. Adams makes the Thunder a huge threat in the Western Conference as long as he keeps up his efficiency and defense down low.