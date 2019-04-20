Thunder's Steven Adams: Downturn in numbers during win

Adams posted 10 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and one block across 35 minutes during the Thunder's 120-108 win over the Trail Blazers in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series Friday.

Adams had averaged 16.5 points over the first two games of the series, so Friday's tally represented a notable downturn. The big man remained as efficient as he'd been in Game 2, but he took two fewer shot attempts and also failed to visit the free-throw line for the first time in the series. He'll look to boost his production back up in Sunday's Game 4.