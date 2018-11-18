Thunder's Steven Adams: Drops 26 points Saturday
Adams finished with 26 points (11-15 FG, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 110-100 victory over the Suns.
Adams had his way with the Suns' interior defense Saturday, pouring in a season-high 26 points on 11-of-15 shooting. He added 10 rebounds to round out another double-double in a truly dominant display. Adams has been fantastic so far this season with the only real negative being his lack of blocks. Russell Westbrook (ankle) is edging closer to a return which could slightly impact Adams, however, he remains an impactful fantasy player in all formats.
