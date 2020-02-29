Thunder's Steven Adams: Efficient in loss
Adams supplied eight points (4-5 FG), seven rebounds, three assists and a steal in just 17 minutes during Oklahoma City's 133-86 loss to the Bucks.
Despite the efficiency, Adams saw little usage while playing far less than his 27 minutes averaged per game this season. He was too slow to stick with Giannis Antetokounmpo (13-20 FG) and is a potential scapegoat of the Thunder allowing Milwaukee to hit a season-high 21 threes. After the back-to-back, Adams will now be off until Tuesday.
More News
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Fourth straight double-double•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-doubles again in victory•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Posts double-double•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Grabs 11 rebounds•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Plays through foul issues•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Gets four blocks, not much else•
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...