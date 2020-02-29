Thunder's Steven Adams: Efficient in loss

Adams supplied eight points (4-5 FG), seven rebounds, three assists and a steal in just 17 minutes during Oklahoma City's 133-86 loss to the Bucks.

Despite the efficiency, Adams saw little usage while playing far less than his 27 minutes averaged per game this season. He was too slow to stick with Giannis Antetokounmpo (13-20 FG) and is a potential scapegoat of the Thunder allowing Milwaukee to hit a season-high 21 threes. After the back-to-back, Adams will now be off until Tuesday.