Thunder's Steven Adams: Efficient in Wednesday's loss

Adams accumulated 20 points (7-9 FG, 6-10 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 118-114 loss to the Pelicans.

Adams finished with over twice as many points as shot attempts. He has scored at least 20 points in three straight games and four times in the first five December matchups. Moreover, during this recent stretch Adams has scored 20-plus points in both of the contests he had less than 10 field-goal attempts.