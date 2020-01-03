Thunder's Steven Adams: Efficient night from the field

Adams provided 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and a block in 30 minutes during Thursday's 109-103 victory over the Spurs.

Adams came up just short of a double-double, but still put together a solid showing during the Thunder's Thursday night victory over the Spurs. While fantasy managers would like to see Adams end with double-digit rebounds, they should be encouraged that he has finished with 10 or more points in seven of his last eight games. Through 30 games this season, Adams is averaging 11.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists over 27.7 minutes per game.