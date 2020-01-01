Thunder's Steven Adams: Ekes out double-double

Adams scored 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, two assists and a steal in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 106-101 win over the Mavericks.

The double-double was his 12th of the season, nine of which have come in the last month. After a sluggish start to the year, Adams appears to be back on track, averaging 13.8 points, 10.5 boards, 2.5 assists and 1.5 blocks over 15 games in December.