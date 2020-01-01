Thunder's Steven Adams: Ekes out double-double
Adams scored 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, two assists and a steal in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 106-101 win over the Mavericks.
The double-double was his 12th of the season, nine of which have come in the last month. After a sluggish start to the year, Adams appears to be back on track, averaging 13.8 points, 10.5 boards, 2.5 assists and 1.5 blocks over 15 games in December.
More News
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Solid stat line in win•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Amasses monster double-double•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Comes close to double-double•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Solid production once again•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-doubles in narrow loss•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Blocks four shots Monday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...