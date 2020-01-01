Play

Thunder's Steven Adams: Ekes out double-double

Adams scored 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, two assists and a steal in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 106-101 win over the Mavericks.

The double-double was his 12th of the season, nine of which have come in the last month. After a sluggish start to the year, Adams appears to be back on track, averaging 13.8 points, 10.5 boards, 2.5 assists and 1.5 blocks over 15 games in December.

More News
Our Latest Stories