Adams suffered a bruised right knee during Saturday's Game 3 against the Rockets and will not return, per the ESPN broadcast.

Adams finishes the contest with six points (3-7 FG, 0-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block in 35 minutes. The severity of his injury isn't clear, and he should be considered questionable for Monday's Game 4. If Adams is forced to sit that game out, Nerlens Noel would be a strong candidate to see extra minutes, though the Thunder could opt to space out with Mike Muscala or go small.