Thunder's Steven Adams: Falls shy of double-double

Adams contributed 14 points (7-12 FG), eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 36 minutes Tuesday in the Thunder's 123-114 win over the Trail Blazers.

Adams was overshadowed by his counterpart at center, Jusuf Nurkic (22 points, 15 rebounds in 37 minutes), but it was still a solid outing for the Thunder pivot. Though he's fallen short of double-doubles in three straight games, Adams has helped out fantasy managers by avoiding trips to the free-throw line. That's not insignificant for a player shooting a miserable 55.7 percent on 4.4 attempts per game for the season.