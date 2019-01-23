Thunder's Steven Adams: Falls shy of double-double
Adams contributed 14 points (7-12 FG), eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 36 minutes Tuesday in the Thunder's 123-114 win over the Trail Blazers.
Adams was overshadowed by his counterpart at center, Jusuf Nurkic (22 points, 15 rebounds in 37 minutes), but it was still a solid outing for the Thunder pivot. Though he's fallen short of double-doubles in three straight games, Adams has helped out fantasy managers by avoiding trips to the free-throw line. That's not insignificant for a player shooting a miserable 55.7 percent on 4.4 attempts per game for the season.
More News
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Posts 17 points, 15 boards in loss•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Well-rounded line in Saturday's win•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Will start Saturday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Available Saturday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Headed to locker room•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Big double-double in loss•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.