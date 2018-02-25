Thunder's Steven Adams: Fills box score in loss to Warriors

Adams scored 14 points (6-9 FT, 2-5 FT) while adding seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks across 34 minutes during Saturday's 112-80 loss to the Warriors.

In a game that Golden State ran away with in the second half, Adams filled in across the stat sheet as he battled to keep his club within shouting distance. The three dimes tied a season high -- a mark Adams hadn't reached since Jan. 15. His consistent scoring and rebounding, combined with the ability to chip in defensive stats has made him a very useful fantasy center.