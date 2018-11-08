Thunder's Steven Adams: Flirts with double-double Wednesday
Adams collected nine points (3-6 FG, 3-6 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 95-86 win over the Cavaliers.
Adams has failed to post a double-double in each of the last four contests, although he has averaged 12 points and nine rebounds over that span. He should remain near those marks for the season going forward, but with the absence of Russell Westbrook (ankle) he may take on a larger offensive role in the paint.
More News
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores 18 points Monday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-doubles despite calf issues•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Cleared to play Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Going through shootaround•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Won't play Sunday•
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...