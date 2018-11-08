Thunder's Steven Adams: Flirts with double-double Wednesday

Adams collected nine points (3-6 FG, 3-6 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 95-86 win over the Cavaliers.

Adams has failed to post a double-double in each of the last four contests, although he has averaged 12 points and nine rebounds over that span. He should remain near those marks for the season going forward, but with the absence of Russell Westbrook (ankle) he may take on a larger offensive role in the paint.