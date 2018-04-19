Thunder's Steven Adams: Fouls out in loss to Jazz

Adams finished with nine points (4-5 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 102-95 loss to the Jazz.

Adams played just under half the game as he struggled with foul trouble, ultimately taking a seat early after fouling out in the fourth quarter. He put up decent per-minute numbers, but he simply wasn't on the court enough to make a large impact in the effort to contain Rudy Gobert. Against one of the toughest defensive units in the league, Adams perhaps has the most daunting matchup, but he'll look to bounce back in Game 3 Saturday.