Thunder's Steven Adams: Four steals, three blocks in loss
Adams had two points (1-7 FG), eight rebounds, four steals, and three blocks in 32 minutes during Monday's 115-103 loss to the Grizzlies.
Adams was absolutely awful offensively, only salvaging his stat line thanks to his impressive defensive contributions. He has been held to single digits in scoring in three straight tilts and four of the last five, and Adams will look to get back on track during Wednesday's matchup versus the Pacers.
More News
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Logs two steals, two blocks in win•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Strong second half Thursday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Dominates boards in comeback win•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Crashes glass in loss•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Racks up thefts in loss•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...