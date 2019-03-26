Thunder's Steven Adams: Four steals, three blocks in loss

Adams had two points (1-7 FG), eight rebounds, four steals, and three blocks in 32 minutes during Monday's 115-103 loss to the Grizzlies.

Adams was absolutely awful offensively, only salvaging his stat line thanks to his impressive defensive contributions. He has been held to single digits in scoring in three straight tilts and four of the last five, and Adams will look to get back on track during Wednesday's matchup versus the Pacers.