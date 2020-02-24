Thunder's Steven Adams: Fourth straight double double
Adams notched 21 points (8-12 FG, 5-6 FT), 14 rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 131-103 win over the Spurs.
Adams posted his fourth straight double double and while he's always been able to notch those numbers on a nightly basis, the Oceanic big man has been showing higher levels of consistency of late. He is averaging 15.3 points with 13.0 rebounds during that four-game stretch.
