Thunder's Steven Adams: Fourth straight double double

Adams notched 21 points (8-12 FG, 5-6 FT), 14 rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 131-103 win over the Spurs.

Adams posted his fourth straight double double and while he's always been able to notch those numbers on a nightly basis, the Oceanic big man has been showing higher levels of consistency of late. He is averaging 15.3 points with 13.0 rebounds during that four-game stretch.