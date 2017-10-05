Thunder's Steven Adams: Full participant Thursday
Adams (back) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
Adams left Tuesday's preseason game against the Rockets with a back injury, but it looks as if it was a minor one. His status for Friday's exhibition against the Pelicans is yet to be determined, but it wouldn't be surprising if the team exercised caution with their starting big man over the next week or so.
