Play

Thunder's Steven Adams: Full participant Thursday

Adams (back) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.

Adams left Tuesday's preseason game against the Rockets with a back injury, but it looks as if it was a minor one. His status for Friday's exhibition against the Pelicans is yet to be determined, but it wouldn't be surprising if the team exercised caution with their starting big man over the next week or so.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball