Thunder's Steven Adams: Game-time call Tuesday

Adams (back) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's regular-season opener against the Warriors, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Adams came into Tuesday with a questionable designation due to lower back soreness and it appears the team will wait until he goes through pregame warmups to make a decision on his availability. Look for another update to be provided as tip-off approaches, but if Adams were to miss time, Nerlens Noel would likely be in line for a start at center. Patrick Patterson could also be used more as a small-ball center.