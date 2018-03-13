Thunder's Steven Adams: Game-time call Tuesday
Adams (hip) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup with the Hawks, Royce Young of ESPN reports.
Adams attempted to play through a hip injury Monday against the Kings, but ultimately aggravated it and was pulled from the contest late in the second half. Despite being in the second night of a back-to-back set, Adams is still hoping to take the court Tuesday and will test out the hip during pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his availability. Look for another update to provided just before tip-off.
