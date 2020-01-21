Thunder's Steven Adams: Game-time call Wednesday
Adams (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Magic, Steve McGehee of WKTV OKC Sports reports.
Adams hobbled off the court in the first quarter of Monday's game against the Rockets due to an ankle sprain, and his status remains in question heading into Wednesday's tilt. He was unable to participate in Tuesday's practice, per McGehee, which isn't a great sign, but he should be re-evaluated again during morning shootaround before another update emerges.
