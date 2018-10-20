Thunder's Steven Adams: Generates double-double in loss
Adams posted 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes in the Thunder's 108-92 loss to the Clippers on Friday.
Adams racked up his second consecutive double-double to open the campaign as he continues to take on a larger offensive role in the absence of Russell Westbrook. The German big man has particularly dominated the boards over his first pair of contests, averaging 14.5 rebounds against the Warriors and Clippers. While the 17.0 points per game Adams has averaged thus far isn't expected to be the norm for him once Westbrook returns, it may not be too far off the mark considering he posted a career-best 13.9 points per contest in the 2017-18 campaign.
More News
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-doubles despite injury woes•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Cleared to play•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Remains game-time call•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Game-time call Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-doubles in win over T'Wolves•
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...