Thunder's Steven Adams: Generates double-double in loss

Adams posted 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes in the Thunder's 108-92 loss to the Clippers on Friday.

Adams racked up his second consecutive double-double to open the campaign as he continues to take on a larger offensive role in the absence of Russell Westbrook. The German big man has particularly dominated the boards over his first pair of contests, averaging 14.5 rebounds against the Warriors and Clippers. While the 17.0 points per game Adams has averaged thus far isn't expected to be the norm for him once Westbrook returns, it may not be too far off the mark considering he posted a career-best 13.9 points per contest in the 2017-18 campaign.