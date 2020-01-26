Thunder's Steven Adams: Gets four blocks, not much else

Adams had zero points (0-2 FG), four blocks, two assists and one rebound in 23 minutes during Saturday's 113-104 victory over the Timberwolves.

Adams returned from a two-game absence in this one, which is significant for the Thunder seeing as Nerlens Noel (facial surgery) was out. His workload was lighter than usual, which typically wouldn't be surprising for a player returning from injury, but there was a real lack of options in this frontcourt. Playing less than six minutes in the first quarter, the Thunder struggled to contain Karl-Anthony Towns with Adams sidelined, as Towns scored 19 of the Timberwolves' first 22 points. Adams is averaging 26.9 minutes per game due partly to some of his injury struggles this season. He's managed to remain serviceable in fantasy, even in those fewer minutes per game, thanks to his solid rebounds and field-goal percentage - two strengths which alluded him in this contest. If the Thunder expect to hold their current seventh-seed position in the playoff hunt, they'll want to get Adams to full strength.