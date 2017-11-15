Thunder's Steven Adams: Goes through 1-on-1 drills Wednesday
Adams (calf) went through 1-on-1 drills during morning shootaround, though should still be considered doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Bulls until further notice, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
Adams has missed the team's past two games while dealing with a right calf bruise. Young reports that Adams seems close to returning, though there's been no word implying his status for Wednesday's game is improved. Assuming he misses the game, Patrick Patterson, Jerami Grant and Dakari Johnson will seemingly be the main beneficiaries.
