Thunder's Steven Adams: Goes through full practice

Adams (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

While it's an encouraging sign for Adams' status heading into Friday's game against the Heat, head coach Billy Donovan would not reveal anything more regarding whether the big man will play or not. Consider Adams questionable for now, but it appears he could be making his return after just a one-game absence.

