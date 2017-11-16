Thunder's Steven Adams: Goes through non-contact work Thursday
Adams (calf) participated in non-contact portions of Thursday's practice, but remains questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Adams has missed the last three games while nursing a right calf bruise, but the fact that he was still limited to non-contact portions of Thursday's practice is concerning for his availability against the Spurs. That said, Adams is expected to be reevaluated early on Friday, which should then give us a better indication on whether or not he'll play. For now, consider him questionable, though if he's out again, Dakari Johnson would be in line for a fourth straight start.
