Thunder's Steven Adams: Goes through shootaround Wednesday

Adams (concussion) was seen going through morning shootaround in advance of Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports. He should be considered questionable for the contest.

Adams has missed the past two games while going through concussion protocol and word has yet to emerge about his status Wednesday, though the fact that he's going through shootaround is a good sign. If he's cleared to play, Dakari Johnson would seemingly move back to his usual bench role.