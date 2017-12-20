Thunder's Steven Adams: Goes through shootaround Wednesday
Adams (concussion) was seen going through morning shootaround in advance of Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports. He should be considered questionable for the contest.
Adams has missed the past two games while going through concussion protocol and word has yet to emerge about his status Wednesday, though the fact that he's going through shootaround is a good sign. If he's cleared to play, Dakari Johnson would seemingly move back to his usual bench role.
More News
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Doesn't practice Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Listed as out for Monday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: In concussion protocol, out Saturday•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores team-high 23 points•
-
Thunder's Steven Adams: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...