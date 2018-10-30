Thunder's Steven Adams: Going through shootaround
Adams (calf) took part in shootaround Tuesday morning, Royce Young of ESPN reports.
The Thunder are yet to update Adams' status, but Young notes that it "appears likely" the big man will be back in the lineup after missing Sunday's game against the Suns due to tightness in his calf. In the event that Adams' condition deteriorates and he's held out again, Nerlens Noel would make another start in his place.
