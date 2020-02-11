Thunder's Steven Adams: Grabs 11 rebounds

Adams accumulated four points (2-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes during Sunday's 112-111 loss to the Celtics.

Adams pulled down double-digit rebounds for the first time since Jan. 13, but he lost his offensive game in the process, hitting just two field goals and failing to attempt a free-throw. He has seen his workload tick back up lately, however, averaging 29.7 minutes across the past three games after a four-game stretch in which he saw just 24.0 minutes.