Adams went for 12 points (6-8 FG, 0-2 FT) and 14 rebounds in 26 minutes during Saturday's 114-80 Game 5 loss against the Rockets.

Adams was one of four Thunder players who scored in double digits in this game -- particularly due to the struggles of guys such as Danilo Gallinari and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who combined for five total points -- and also posted his best rebounding output of the playoffs thus far. Adams can't be trusted for offensive production on a steady basis, but he has averaged 11.0 points and 11.6 rebounds through the first five games of the series against Houston.