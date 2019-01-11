Thunder's Steven Adams: Headed to locker room
Adams appeared to tweak his left ankle and immediately went back to the locker room Thursday against the Spurs, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
Adams limped back to the locker room late in the fourth quarter of Thursday's contest. It seems unlikely that he would return to the court, leaving the big man with 14 points, six rebounds and an assist across 33 minutes on the night. Look for more updates on his status to come in the following days with Saturday's rematch against the Spurs looming.
