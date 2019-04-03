Thunder's Steven Adams: Heads to locker room
Adams went to the locker room after taking a blow to the head Tuesday against the Lakers, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
Adams reportedly couldn't hear out of his right ear, so it appears he'll head back into the locker room for further testing. He should be considered questionable to return.
